Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

A season in stills: Club photographer selects greatest snaps from 19/20

7 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Pinnacle Photo Agency photographer Dan Weir covers Crystal Palace right the way from its Under-15s through to its latest first-team signings, the manager and behind the scene squad shoots.

He documents Premier League matches, pre-season tours and more as he follows the squad across the country - even globe - with his collection of cameras to hand.

Club News

Sebastian Frej reveals top Crystal Palace images from 2019/20

1 August 2020

Now, he has picked out his favourite shots from the last season.

He says: "I have chosen a variety of important victories, memorable goals, celebrations and moments from a very interesting season, with the introduction of VAR and COVID-19 and the passing of Kayla the Eagle as well as some very rare results away in Manchester."

Dan - whose work you can view more of here - has picked out 17 of his favourite snaps from the last year and explained why they mean something to him.

Enjoy them in the gallery above or with captions written out below.

1) Splash Dann: taken during the pre-season tour in Switzerland. A different view of pre-season training.

Weir 01.jpg

2) Vicente Guaita is such a character at the club - here he celebrates after the 1-0 victory against Watford.

Weir 02.jpg

3) Kayla flying high in the skies at Selhurst Park.

Weir 03 Kayla.jpg

4) Celebration at The Etihad after a late goal secured a point.

Weir 04.jpg

5) Sign of The Times: PVA returns to training in his PPE after lockdown.

Weir 05.jpg

6) VAR Victory: Jordan Ayew’s pure joy and emotion after his disallowed goal was overturned by VAR at the London Stadium.

Weir 06.jpg

7) PVA in the Smoke: PVA’s goal celebration at the London Stadium in the red smoke after scoring a penalty kick.

Weir 07.jpg

8) Zaha’s Victory Smile: Zaha's big smile after a controversial moment with Brighton substitute Ezequiel Schelotto.

Weir 08 .jpg

9) Palace fans celebrate a league victory at Old Trafford for the first time since 1989.

Weir 09.jpg

10) James Tomkins’ goal celebration, shining in the lights after scoring at St Mary’s stadium against Southampton.

Weir 10 .jpg

11) Jordan Ayew receives a standing ovation from the Selhurst Park faithful as he is substituted against Aston Villa after scoring.

Weir 11 .jpg

12) Double Trouble: Ayew’s goal celebration against Watford alongside an overjoyed Zaha.

Weir 12 .jpg

13) Jordan Ayew’s wonder goal after his twist, turn and chip dancing past defenders for fun against West Ham United.

Weir 13.jpg

14) Jordan Ayew celebrates with his teammates after his wondergoal against West Ham.

Weir 14.jpg

15) Hodgson looks so happy as he greets Jurgen Klopp with the new style of an ‘elbow bump’.

Weir 15 Hodgson Klopp.jpg

16) South London’s Number One: always a pleasure shooting the team photo.

Weir 16 .jpg

17) Nathan Ferguson signing in his face mask, showing the coronavirus times.

Weir 17.jpg

READ NEXT: Seasoned club photographer talks through 7 incredible images from 19/20

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Sebastian Frej reveals favourite images from 19/20

1 August 2020

Club photographer Sebastian Frej has become renowned for his eye catching imagery over the past few seasons.

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace face masks back on sale

31 July 2020

Want to do your bit for the world during these difficult COVID-19 times? And at the same time do you want to sport the famous Palace colours? Then purchase a Crystal Palace face mask.

Read full article

Club News

Lewington gives dugout insight as he talks through sideline instructions

31 July 2020

In the dying minutes of Crystal Palace’s final game of 2019/20, one voice can be heard reverberating off Selhurst Park’s iron surrounds above all. It’s Ray Lewington’s, and, after nine matches in an...

Read full article

Club News

Seasoned club photographer talks through 7 incredible images from 19/20

30 July 2020

Neil Everitt has been capturing all angles of Crystal Palace's history for the last 44 years.

Read full article

View more