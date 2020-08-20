Get your free message in the matchday programme for the '20/21 season

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club will be continuing with matchday programmes for the '20/21 season (full information to be announced soon).

In the meantime, fans are now able to send in the messages that they would like to be showcased in the 2020/21 programme collection.

All you need to do is state the programme you're hoping to appear in and email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis so act fast.

This is all free to do and a great keepsake for all Eagles.