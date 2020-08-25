McArthur talks through win over the U's

James McArthur's goal handed Crystal Palace the 2-1 victory over Oxford United, and capped off an entertaining six minutes in which the Eagles missed a penalty and levelled up the tie.

McArthur, who signed a new deal last week with the club, enjoyed finding the back of the net, albeit in a friendly: "The first one in a while and hopefully I can add a few more," he said.

On the game against the League One play-off finalists from last season, the midfielder was full of praise for Karl Robinson's side: "They're a good footballing side; they make it hard for you and caused us some problems in the first-half.

"It was a good test for us. Obviously, we were quite rusty at times; we need to try and get that sharpness back. But that’s why you’ve got these games to try and get that."

Asked about how different this pre-season will be in comparision to the regular schedule, McArthur suggested it will be easier to become match-ready: "You’re going to need to get up to speed a lot faster," he admitted. "With only having three weeks off, you should be able to do that. But when you do take that break, it is always tough in the first game."