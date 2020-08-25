Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Pre Season

McArthur talks through win over the U's

7 Hours ago

James McArthur's goal handed Crystal Palace the 2-1 victory over Oxford United, and capped off an entertaining six minutes in which the Eagles missed a penalty and levelled up the tie.

McArthur, who signed a new deal last week with the club, enjoyed finding the back of the net, albeit in a friendly: "The first one in a while and hopefully I can add a few more," he said.

On the game against the League One play-off finalists from last season, the midfielder was full of praise for Karl Robinson's side: "They're a good footballing side; they make it hard for you and caused us some problems in the first-half.

Match Reports

Crystal Palace v Oxford United 2020/21 pre-season match report

7 Hours ago

"It was a good test for us. Obviously, we were quite rusty at times; we need to try and get that sharpness back. But that’s why you’ve got these games to try and get that."

Asked about how different this pre-season will be in comparision to the regular schedule, McArthur suggested it will be easier to become match-ready: "You’re going to need to get up to speed a lot faster," he admitted. "With only having three weeks off, you should be able to do that. But when you do take that break, it is always tough in the first game."

Kit 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Pre Season

Pre Season

Hodgson pleased to end Oxford win with eight Academy products on the pitch

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was in good spirits when reflecting on the 2-1 victory over Oxford United, with the Eagles eventually finding the back of the net in the second-half after several missed opportunities in...

Read full article

Pre Season

Schlupp partners Ayew up top in 4-4-2 v Oxford United

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's pre-season campaign starts tonight against Oxford United, a day short of being exactly one month since the Eagles' 2019/20 Premier League campaign ended.

Read full article

Pre Season

A 13-1 victory and unbeaten start: Palace’s pre-season record

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace kick-off their pre-season fixture schedule today against Oxford United, hoping to build on an unbeaten start to such friendlies in their most recent Premier League spell.

Read full article

Pre Season

Palace to welcome Brøndby IF for pre-season friendly

17 August 2020

Crystal Palace will welcome Danish top-tier side Brøndby IF to Selhurst Park on Saturday 5th September for 15:00 BST kick-off, in a match that will be played behind-closed-doors.

Read full article

View more