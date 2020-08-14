Skip to site footer
New Apple TV comedy series filmed at Selhurst Park launches today

9 Hours ago

“Ted Lasso” launches on Apple TV today, as Jason Sudeikis plays the role of a small-time college American Football coach from Kansas who lands a dream – and unlikely - job as a top-flight football manager in England, managing AFC Richmond.

And the fictional team’s home ground is none other than Selhurst Park, which became a film set for the new series back in November 2019. It is the second time international production crews have selected the club’s stadium as a base for a fictional football team, following in the steps of ITV’s Footballers’ Wives back in 2002.

The Ted Lasso series was created by several acclaimed executive producers including Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, who is best known for his work on hit medical comedy series ‘Scrubs’. Supporters may be familiar with the lead character, as the series is based on the clueless coach who starred in a promo for NBC’s coverage of the Premier League.

Watch the trailer below, and enjoy on Apple TV now.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com.

 


