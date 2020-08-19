Skip to site footer
Palace add three more pre-season friendlies to fixture list

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have added three further fixtures to the club’s pre-season schedule, with games against Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Millwall all scheduled in before Brøndby IF arrive at Selhurst Park on Saturday 5th September.

Karl Robinson’s Oxford United, who lost out in the League One play-off final to Wycombe Wanderers, head to the home of the Eagles on Tuesday 25th August (17:30 BST K.O.).

When are Crystal Palace and Premier League fixtures for 2020/21 released?

10 Hours ago

Next up for Roy Hodgson’s side will be another League One opponent in Charlton Athletic after the Addicks were relegated from the Championship last season. Manager Lee Bowyer brings his squad to Selhurst Park on Saturday 29th August (14:00 BST K.O.).

Four days before Brøndby IF play in SE25, Palace will face-off against another London rival in Millwall, with the Eagles making the short trip to the Den on Tuesday 1st September (14:00 BST K.O.).

Confirmed pre-season schedule:

Crystal Palace v Oxford United
Selhurst Park
Tuesday 25th August, 17:30 BST K.O.

Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic
Selhurst Park
Saturday 29th August, 14:00 BST K.O.

Millwall v Crystal Palace
The Den
Tuesday 1st September, 14:00 BST K.O.

Crystal Palace v Brøndby IF
Selhurst Park
Saturday 5th September, 15:00 BST K.O.

Please note that all pre-season matches will be held behind-closed-doors, however, Palace TV intends to produce a live broadcast of the games with information on this to be released soon.

