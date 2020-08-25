Hodgson pleased to end Oxford win with eight Academy products on the pitch

Roy Hodgson was in good spirits when reflecting on the 2-1 victory over Oxford United, with the Eagles eventually finding the back of the net in the second-half after several missed opportunities in the first '45 of pre-season.

"I was pleased with certain parts of it, without a doubt," Hodgson said. "I didn’t think we started brilliantly but they scored an excellent goal, which I don’t think helped; I don’t think we were under the cosh at all."

Hodgson chuckled to himself when reflecting on the fact that "then we did our usual, where we did get back in the game but missed some very clear chances that I thought would get us back in the game.

"Luckily in the second-half we at least took two of the chances we created. I also thought some of the play was quite good during portions of the game."

Palace ended the game with with eight players from the Academy on the field, something Hodgson was delighted to be able to do, with the Eagles manager navigating a highly-condensed pre-season schedule than normal: "Luclkily I don’t think they’ve lost too much fitness.

"First game you are usually thinking: don’t play people for too long, let’s get people off after 45’ or ’60 because that’s the sort of classic thing to do. But I don’t think we really needed to do that. All the ones we took off today for precautionary measures could’ve quite happily stayed on and all of them would’ve liked to have stayed on," Hodgson revealed.

"But it was good in the last 25 minutes to put some youngsters, who have been training with us all the time, on the field of play so they get a taste of it."

