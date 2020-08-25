Watch all the goals for free from the win over Oxford

An exciting attacking quartet of Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew linked up well in Palace's first pre-season fixture of the 2020/21 season.

Schlupp, deployed as Ayew's strike partner in the first-half, played with great power and purpose, going close on a couple of occasions in the opening '45. Furthermore, the intricate passing moves between the aforementioned quad was exciting for the thousands of Palace fans tuning in for the live broadcast on Palace TV.

The second-half saw Ayew replaced and Zaha pushed up top to support the energetic Schlupp. Although the versatile Palace man couldn't pick up the goal his performance deserved when he missed from the penalty spot, Schlupp was able to set-up Zaha for the equaliser.

Townsend was then instrumental in James McArthur's winner a couple of minutes later, in what was a positive performance from Roy Hodgson's side.

You can now watch just how Palace found the back of the net tonight, plus Oxford United's opener through Cameron Brannagan, which came about after an impressive knock-down assist from Matty Taylor.

Click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app - which you can download for free by clicking here - to enjoy the strikes.