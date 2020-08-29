Skip to site footer
Watch Palace triple-hit in confident Charlton victory

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace confidently defeated Charlton Athletic 3-0 in their second pre-season friendly, with new signing Eberechi Eze earning his first start and the Eagles displaying a dominant performance.

Palace laid siege to Charlton's goal for much of the game, but it was during a quieter time that they secured victory, with Jordan Ayew netting twice in four minutes an hour into the game.

Wilfried Zaha then added a third with an excellent late strike, finishing as the only outfield player on the pitch. He ended the clash amongst six Academy teammates, with Roy Hodgson handing valuable minutes to a talented group.

To watch full highlights of this clash now for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app! Post-match reaction is also available to enjoy for free.

READ NEXT: Report: Eze sparkles in Palace siege against Charlton

