Palace's Alfie Matthews nominated for Premier League 2 POTM

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s midfielder Alfie Matthews has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award, the second Eagle this season after Scott Banks' September nomination.

The shortlist was chosen by the Premier League’s Football Development Panel, after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposing player in each of their matches during the month. The panel will also select the winner.

Matthews joined the Eagles this summer from Arsenal after a number of Serie A clubs expressed their interest in his services.

So far this season, with the U23s flying after two wins from three, Matthews has scored three times (all in November). In the last month, he netted three goals from four appearances - starting three times and coming from the bench once.

Keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out how Alfie fares!

READ NEXT: Serie A sides wanted him but Palace got him: Meet Alfie Matthews

