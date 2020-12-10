Skip to site footer
Palace launch two NEW stylish ranges

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace have launched two stylish new ranges in time for Christmas as the Club Shop continues to expand its collection of eye-catching clothing.

The Golden Eagle Range comes in polos, t-shirts, jackets and jumpers and proudly but subtly sports the eagle in a classy golden design.

Also released this week, the Curved Range is a light style that puts CPFC front and centre: branding the club’s initials boldly on all of its designs.

Both ranges are fresh on the shelves and can be bought online by clicking here or in-store at our Selhurst Park, Bromley and Croydon shops.

Don’t forget, you must order by 6pm Thursday, 17th December for UK delivery before Christmas! Shop the new looks here!

