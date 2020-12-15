Three Palace fixtures rescheduled in January

Three Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in January, with all details confirmed below.
Four of the club's five league games have been confirmed for TV coverage, with the FA Cup clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers already selected by BT Sport.
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
Kick-off (GMT)
|
TV
|
Changed from
|Sheffield United (H)
|Saturday, 2nd
|15:00
|Sky Sports
|No change
|Arsenal (A)
|Thursday, 14th
|20:00
|Sky Sports
|Tuesday, 12th at 20:00
|Manchester City (A)
|Sunday, 17th
|19:15
|Sky Sports
|Saturday, 16th at 15:00
|West Ham (H)
|Wednesday, 27th
|19:30
|BT Sport
|Tuesday, 26th at 20:00
