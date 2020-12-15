Three Palace fixtures rescheduled in January

Three Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in January, with all details confirmed below.

Four of the club's five league games have been confirmed for TV coverage, with the FA Cup clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers already selected by BT Sport.

Fixture Date Kick-off (GMT) TV Changed from Sheffield United (H) Saturday, 2nd 15:00 Sky Sports No change Arsenal (A) Thursday, 14th 20:00 Sky Sports Tuesday, 12th at 20:00 Manchester City (A) Sunday, 17th 19:15 Sky Sports Saturday, 16th at 15:00 West Ham (H) Wednesday, 27th 19:30 BT Sport Tuesday, 26th at 20:00

