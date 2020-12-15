Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Fixture News

Three Palace fixtures rescheduled in January

1 Hour ago

Three Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in January, with all details confirmed below.

Four of the club's five league games have been confirmed for TV coverage, with the FA Cup clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers already selected by BT Sport.

Fixture

Date

Kick-off (GMT)

TV

Changed from
Sheffield United (H) Saturday, 2nd 15:00 Sky Sports No change
Arsenal (A) Thursday, 14th 20:00 Sky Sports Tuesday, 12th at 20:00
Manchester City (A) Sunday, 17th 19:15 Sky Sports Saturday, 16th at 15:00
West Ham (H) Wednesday, 27th 19:30 BT Sport Tuesday, 26th at 20:00

READ NEXT: Hodgson has full squad to choose from v West Ham

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png

Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

How Palace perform at the busiest time: analysing historic results in December

Just now

It’s set to be a demanding month for Roy Hodgson’s side as the busy Christmas period is well underway.

Read full article

Programme

Pre-order your Palace v Liverpool programme for exclusive reads

1 Hour ago

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club have continued with matchday programmes for the 20/21 season - and you can pre-order yours for the Liverpool...

Read full article

Memberships

Baller School: Show us your skills to win great prizes

2 Hours ago

Got skills like Ebs, or tricks like Townsend? Well, here’s your chance to prove it!

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson has full squad to choose from v West Ham

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson provided positive team news in advance of Palace's trip to West Ham United on Wednesday.

Read full article

View more