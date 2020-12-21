Skip to site footer
Christmas Member Rewards: Win FIFA 21, signed gifts and more!

3 Hours ago

Looking forward to seeing what Santa leaves you under the tree this year? Perhaps a new Palace shirt or Iconic Jacket? For Members, Christmas has come early with an incredible range of prizes up for grabs!

You can find them all on the Member Hub, which also showcases the other brilliant Member benefits such as digital programmes and matchworn shirt competitions.

Up for grabs this Christmas are a range of unique Palace memorabilia including a cap signed by Eberechi Eze on the day he joined Palace and a signed ball!

There’s also signed FIFA21 cards by a number of the squad including Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend, as well as five copies of the game to giveaway!

Always enjoyed collecting football stickers or cards? Well, why not enter the competition to win one of five Panini 20/21 albums.

There’s also a Junior and Adults goody bags up for grabs, filled with great Palace gifts.

To enter any of these competitions, all you have to do is head over to the Member Hub!

Not a Member yet? There’s still time! Simply join before December 31st and enter by January 1st – the closing date for all competitions.

Memberships come with a range of incredible benefits including a great welcome pack and free shirt for Junior Gold Members! Please note that welcome packs and shirts will not now arrive in time for Christmas, however other benefits such as digital programmes and live commentary of Premier League games can be enjoyed from the day after you join.

To enter competitions click here - or follow this link for terms and conditions.

Memberships Christmas banner 20-21.png


