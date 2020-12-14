Skip to site footer
Win goalscorer Schlupp's matchworn shirt from Spurs clash!

2 Hours ago

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and now you can get your hands on Jeffrey Schlupp's shirt against Spurs!

The Ghanaian winger scored a crucial late equaliser to secure a point against league leaders Tottenham, to send the 2,000 fans inside Selhurst Park home happy.

All Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can enter the competition by following the link to the Members Hub. If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join, with the competition closing at 23:59 on Saturday 19th December. Join by the 18th December to be able to enter!

Memberships this year feature an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this brilliant competition, please click here.

Click here for terms and conditions.

Memberships Christmas banner 20-21.png


