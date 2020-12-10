Skip to site footer
Get free message to family and friends in Palace programmes over Christmas

1 Hour ago

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club have continued with matchday programmes for the 20/21 season.

Just like the programme, the messageboard remains a staple part of the matchday experience, with fans able to send in the messages that they would like to be showcased in the 2020/21 collection.

All you need to do is state the programme you're hoping to appear in and email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis so act fast.

We have room in the upcoming Liverpool, Leicester City and Sheffield United programmes, so act fast to ensure your message gets printed over the festive period!

This is all free to do and a great keepsake for all Eagles - don't forget you can pre-order your hard copy of next week's Liverpool programme here.


