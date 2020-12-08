Tottenham Hotspur: Waiting list information

We are really excited to be welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for the Tottenham Hotspur fixture this Sunday.

Season Ticket holders who have been allocated a ticket have now been contacted with instructions on how to accept their ticket.

There may be some tickets that are not accepted, effectively being returned to the club. These will be made available at late notice to other Season Ticket holders who join a waiting list.

If you would like to be considered for this fixture, and potentially be allocated a ticket at potentially very late notice, please join the 'Tottenham Hotspur Waiting List' on the ticket website to register your interest. This will not affect your chance of being allocated tickets for the upcoming fixtures in the normal way.

Please note, you can only be included in one group, with a maximum group size of six. The waiting list is only available to current 2020/21 Season Ticket holders.

Due to the volume of interest, it is strongly recommended that you join the waiting list online as we are experiencing high levels of demand in our Ticketing office.

The waiting list is open now will close at 10am on Thursday 10th December, and returned tickets will be allocated at random later that day; please note tickets will not be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Only supporters residing in Tier 1 or Tier 2 in the UK will be eligible to apply for the waiting list.

