Eze in contention for Premier League GOTM after Leeds free-kick

8 Hours ago

As Crystal Palace's own Goal of the Month competition draws to a close, Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the Premier League's award after his sensational free-kick against Leeds United.

The Palace midfielder netted his first top-flight goal with the 20-yard strike and has already been shortlisted for league-wide recognition.

Supporters can vote for Ebs to earn Goal of the Month by clicking here before 13:00 GMT on Monday, 7th December.

He is up against the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Solly March and Riyad Mahrez, so help him win and get voting now!

Palace's own Goal of the Month competition sees the club's four teams each involved in a battle of six sensational strikes. You can vote for them below!

