Eze in contention for Premier League GOTM after Leeds free-kick

As Crystal Palace's own Goal of the Month competition draws to a close, Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the Premier League's award after his sensational free-kick against Leeds United.

The Palace midfielder netted his first top-flight goal with the 20-yard strike and has already been shortlisted for league-wide recognition.

Supporters can vote for Ebs to earn Goal of the Month by clicking here before 13:00 GMT on Monday, 7th December.

He is up against the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Solly March and Riyad Mahrez, so help him win and get voting now!

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

Palace's own Goal of the Month competition sees the club's four teams each involved in a battle of six sensational strikes. You can vote for them below!