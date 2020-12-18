Skip to site footer
How to follow Roy Hodgson's Liverpool press conference

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Liverpool today (Friday, 18th December) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

This press conference will be conducted via a video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:15, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!

READ NEXT: Palace v Liverpool full match details and how to watch on TV

First Team

Palace Preview: Champions Liverpool provide familiar test for Eagles

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome champions Liverpool to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th December as the Eagles look to make it four league games unbeaten.

First Team

Mudbaths, freezing showers and sheepskin coats: Palace’s training grounds through the years

14 Hours ago

As Palace’s redeveloped Academy ground begins to take shape, an entire generation of young players will have the best possible facilities in which to develop. But it wasn’t always that way.

Club News

Concussion substitutes and squad size announcement from Premier League

18 Hours ago

The Premier League has released the below statement, republished verbatim below.

First Team

Palace v Liverpool full match details and how to watch on TV

20 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome champions Liverpool to Selhurst Park on Saturday 19th December, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

