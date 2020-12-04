Skip to site footer
Join Crystal Palace Junior Members' DIGITAL Christmas Party

11 Hours ago

Calling on Junior Members, get Thursday 10th or Friday 11th December in your red and blue diaries, because Father Christmas has a surprise for you all.

Win Gary Cahill's signed Crystal Palace v Newcastle United shirt

1 December 2020

Our Junior Member Christmas parties are going to have to be a little different this year but on those two dates, the club will be hosting two digital Christmas parties (5pm GMT for those aged 0-10, 6:30pm for our Junior Eagles aged 11-17). The festive activities will all be hosted over Zoom, with a mix of party games and quizzes all culminating in plenty of Palace goodies to be won.

Santa’s elves have also suggested to us that the evening could very well have a few surprise guests dropping in. But you didn’t hear that from us, okay?

To make sure you don’t miss out on the surprise guest appearances, secure your free spot at one of the digital parties here. Act fast, though, as the limited spaces will go quicker than Wilfried Zaha weaving through a defence.

It really is that simple. All we ask is that you bring your red and blue pencils and some paper to avoid ending up on Roy Ho-Ho-Hodgson’s naughty step.

Once booked, your party invite will be sent to you 24 hours before the party. Sign up here.

Memberships Christmas banner 20-21.png


