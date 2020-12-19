Skip to site footer
Milivojevic reacts to Liverpool defeat

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic pointed to Liverpool’s clinical finishing as a major factor in their victory at Selhurst Park.

“They were so clinical today,” he said in his post-match interview. “They had eight shots and scored seven goals. They’re a very dangerous team from the counter-attack and they punished every mistake.”

Despite going a goal down early on, Palace had some good chances to draw level in the first half.

“I think we were in the game after that [the opening goal]. In the first half we had some chances, we created four or five nice chances and we should score some goals. My feeling was on the pitch was that at half-time we didn’t deserve to be losing 3-0.”

Milivojevic admitted the manner of the defeat was hard to take, but that Palace have the spirit to recover: “I think we have a lot of experience in the group.

“It’s very hard to speak after this defeat but that’s football – they conceded seven against [Aston] Villa. That’s the level of the Premier League. So we’ll go to Aston Villa and try to turn around the vibe and get some points.

“That’s football today – it’s tough but you can’t do more than that.”

