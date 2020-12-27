Palace Preview: Hodgson looks to continue record v Leicester City

Crystal Palace will look to bounce back from a disappointing Boxing Day defeat at Aston Villa as they take on second place Leicester City on Monday, 28th December (15:00 GMT).

With both teams enduring a tight turnaround from challenging Boxing Day fixtures, fitness could play a huge role in the eventual result – while Palace were beaten at Villa Park, Leicester were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

Leicester have an impressive recent record on the road. After confident victories at Elland Road and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Leeds United and Spurs respectively, they have won three of their last four away games.

Their record against Palace is less consistent however. The Eagles have won four of the last six games between the pair – although Leicester’s two victories both came last season.

Palace fans will have welcome recent memories of this match-up, with a 5-0 victory at Selhurst Park in 2018 the club’s record Premier League victory – Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Christian Benteke were amongst the scorers that day.

It’s a fixture that ensures plenty of action with the last eight iterations producing 3.4 goals per game. With Jamie Vardy continuing his Golden Boot winning form into the new season, Leicester are a constant threat; the Foxes striker has already netted 11 times in the league this season.

However, the visitors will not be keen to be re-united with Zaha, who has scored four goals in the sides’ last five meetings. Palace will also be encouraged by Roy Hodgson’s record against Leicester, losing just twice and winning seven of his 10 encounters.

Match details

Monday, 28 th December

December 15:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Amazon Prime Instant Video

Tactical overview

Leicester have benefitted from eight penalties so far this season, meaning Palace will have to be careful when defending in their own area.

However, they have a far better record away from the King Power Stadium, having lost four times at home this season already. Their goal difference away is +10 – at home it’s -1.

Did you know?

Leicester have won both of their league games in London this season without conceding a goal, beating Arsenal 1-0 in October and Tottenham 2-0 in December – Vardy scored in both games.

Team news

Palace could still be without Gary Cahill after a hamstring injury kept him out of the Boxing Day game against Aston Villa. Otherwise, Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns.

Brendan Rodgers could be without winger Cengiz Under after he missed the game against Manchester United with a hamstring injury. Caglar Soyuncu is fit once again however, after recovering from a groin injury.

Both managers may make changes, with just two days between their last fixtures.

How to follow

On TV

Palace v Leicester City will be shown live in the UK via Amazon Prime. Full details can be found here.

Palace Audio

Palace supporters all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of every Palace fixture in the 2020/21 season for £1.49 per game on the official club app, mobile internet or on desktop.

Fans can buy a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49 by clicking here.

Find out more about Palace Audio here!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here.