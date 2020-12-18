Skip to site footer
Hodgson: No fresh injury concerns before Liverpool

Just now

Roy Hodgson has revealed that Crystal Palace have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to welcome champions Liverpool to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th December.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Hodgson confirmed that Palace had made it through the 1-1 draw with West Ham unscathed: "I don’t think there are any significant injuries other than the long term injuries we’ve had."

However, the Eagles will be without midweek goalscorer Christian Benteke, who is suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Palace will be looking to make it four league games unbeaten with a result against Liverpool. You can find out how to follow the game here - or find out everything you need to know with our in-depth preview here.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - Champions Liverpool provide a familiar test for Eagles

