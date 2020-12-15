Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson has full squad to choose from v West Ham

Just now

Roy Hodgson provided positive team news in advance of Palace's trip to West Ham United on Wednesday.

"I've got a full squad to choose from," said Hodgson in his pre-West Ham press conference on Tuesday.

The only player missing from training this morning was Mamadou Sakho.

"[He] will need to be assessed, he had to leave training but we don't know how serious that will be."

Other than concern for Sakho, only the long-term absentees remain unavailable, as Palace have avoided any fresh fitness concerns since their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Eagles will be looking to make it three away London derby wins in a row with victory over West Ham. You can find out everything you need to know about the game with our in-depth preview here.

READ NEXT: Club statement - Tier 3

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Statement: Tier 3

4 Hours ago

Following the Government’s announcement that London will be placed under Tier 3 restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, we are disappointed to confirm supporters can no longer attend matches at...

Read full article

First Team

Palace Preview: High-flying Hammers to test Eagles with aerial threat

10 Hours ago

It’s a second London derby in a row for Palace on Wednesday (16th December) as they travel to the London Stadium to take on David Moyes’ in-form West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Roy Hodgson's West Ham press conference

10 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United today (Tuesday, 15th December) from 13:00 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say...

Read full article

Events

Join us for a virtual Down Memory Lane with Geoff Thomas and Nicky Chatterton

10 Hours ago

Following on from recent successful virtual events hosted at Selhurst Park, we can confirm our next trip Down Memory Lane will be on Thursday 17th December at 2pm.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Palace Preview: High-flying Hammers to test Eagles with aerial threat

10 Hours ago

It’s a second London derby in a row for Palace on Wednesday (16th December) as they travel to the London Stadium to take on David Moyes’ in-form West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Roy Hodgson's West Ham press conference

10 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United today (Tuesday, 15th December) from 13:00 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say...

Read full article

First Team

West Ham v Palace match details and how to watch on Amazon Prime

19 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday (16th December), and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Landslide result for eToro MOTM v Spurs

23 Hours ago

A series of spectacular saves in Palace’s 1-1 draw with Spurs saw Vincente Guaita scoop the eToro Man of the Match award in a landslide vote.

Read full article

View more