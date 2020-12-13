Skip to site footer
Hodgson discusses 'true class' of Vicente Guaita

Just now

Roy Hodgson was more than happy to praise goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after a sensational performance for Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur, describing the shot stopper as "excellent."

First Team

Vicente Guaita reacts to Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur saves

1 Hour ago

Reflecting on a positive performance overall, the Palace manager said: "I thought the team was very, very good. I thought that second-half performance in particular was of real top drawer quality. I thought the equaliser was well deserved after a sustained spell where we looked like we were going to get the equaliser.

"Of course in the last five minutes in particular Vicente showed his true class. We gave away a couple of free-kicks which I wasn’t too happy to have given away. When the ball can be delivered in our penalty area and that led to corner kicks, that’s when Vicente showed his true class with two magnificent saves.

"The goalkeeper is a very important part of every team and we’re very fortunate to have a good one."

Hodgson's view of the 90 minutes seemed to be that he felt Palace were deserving of their comeback and, the coach said, he thought a defeat in such circumstances would have been an unfair result.

He expanded, saying: "Even at half-time the 1-0 scoreline was quite harsh on us. The second-half performance, if it had stayed like that, we’d have been going home really feeling sorry for ourselves, which is never good. It’s never good to go home feeling sorry for yourself - feeling sorry for yourself doesn’t achieve anything.

"Today we can go home proud of our performance, very happy to do it in front of a crowd again, 2,000 people who were happy to be there. And we were happy with the performance.

"It’s an important point because when you play teams like Tottenham and have Liverpool to come, West Ham, games that are very difficult - anything you can take from them is going to be enormously useful to you going forward."

