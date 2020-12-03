Season Ticket update: Crystal Palace v Spurs

We are pleased to confirm that we will be welcoming 2,000 supporters back to Selhurst Park for our match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 13th December (KO: 14:15 GMT).

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Whilst 2,000 is a small number and presents logistical challenges for us, everyone at the club welcomes the progress, none more so than Roy and the players who are desperate for your return. We are embracing this opportunity, and the overwhelming feeling here is one of excitement at getting some of our incredibly loyal fans back next weekend.

"We remain extremely hopeful that the situation will improve in the new year when we can welcome all our Season Ticket holders back to Selhurst Park.”

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur ticket allocation

With more than 12,000 Season Tickets sold and 2,000 seats initially available, we know supporters will want to attend with their usual group of family and friends, so where possible so we will be allocating tickets in the following way.

Tickets for this match will be allocated to groups of Season Ticket holders (household bubbles or people who bought multiple Season Tickets in one transaction) and individuals with the highest number of loyalty points.

Supporters with the next highest amount of loyalty points will be allocated the second game (Liverpool) and so on until all Season Ticket holders have been offered a ticket for a match, before the cycle begins again.

In line with Public Health England guidance, supporters whose address is currently in a location under Tier 3 restrictions, or overseas, will sadly be automatically exempt from attending.

Season Ticket holders will be reimbursed for matches they do not attend.

Selected supporters for the Spurs match will be contacted on the afternoon of Friday 4th December by email, and they will be required to log-on to their account to accept the ticket between the afternoon of Sunday 6th December and 23:59 GMT on Tuesday 8th December.

Supporters must also accept a COVID-19 Code of Conduct based on the latest guidelines.

To ensure your contact details are accurate and up to date on the online ticketing system and that you receive our emails, please click here.

If a supporter is allocated a ticket but rejects it or does not accept it online by the given deadline, it will be reallocated by the club. Please be aware that if a Season Ticket holder rejects a ticket (or doesn’t accept it online), that supporter will effectively be placed at the back of the queue.

Tickets returned to the club for reallocation will be made available via a “last minute” waiting list for all Season Ticket holders to apply for on a match by match basis; details will be shared in due course.

Supporters will be located in the Lower and Upper tier of the Holmesdale Road stand and Whitehorse Lane stand. There will also be an extremely limited number of hospitality guests in the Main Stand and Executive boxes, which will also house players’ guests and media personnel. The Arthur Wait Stand will be closed for this fixture.

What happens in the days before the match?

Those supporters who are offered and accept tickets will also be required to complete an online COVID-19 health questionnaire within 72 hours of the game (Thursday 10th December, 14:15 GMT onwards), as well as downloading the NHS Track and Trace app.

Please note, your usual Season Ticket card will not grant access to the stadium, and you will be assigned a seat specifically for the match. Etickets - which must be printed - will only be issued when you have completed your online health questionnaire.

Supporters should note that all of the above is subject to change and approval from the relevant authorities.

A full FAQ document will be published on Friday 4th December; if you have a specific question please fill in the form below – we will endeavour to answer as many as possible.

We would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their ongoing support, patience and understanding whilst we navigate the situation as best we can - in the fairest way we deem possible.

Submit your question

READ NEXT: Vote for Palace's November Goal of the Month from six sensational strikes