Team news: Hodgson rings the changes for Liverpool

Just now

Roy Hodgson has made four changes to the Palace line-up from the midweek draw at West Ham United for today’s lunchtime kick-off against champions Liverpool.

Jordan Ayew replaces the suspended Christian Benteke, whilst Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp get the nod at the expense of Joel Ward, Scott Dann and Andros Townsend respectively.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from the Reds' last minute win over Spurs, with Joel Matip, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita selected, with Rhys Williams, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah making way, all of whom make the bench.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic ©, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Mitchell, Dann, Tomkins, McCarthy, Riedewald, Townsend, Batshuayi.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Robertson, Matip, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mané, Henderson (c), Minamino, Firmino.

Subs: Adrián (GK), Kelleher (GK), Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, Williams, Phillips, Williams.

 

