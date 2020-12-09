Top Crystal Palace gifts for any budget

It’s getting to that time of year, as Palace kits fill wishlists and the more organised among us begin stocking up for the family.

It can be daunting for the less prepared and an endless task for even those getting set in advance, so let us help you wade through the world of gifts with our top presents for any budget.

Whether you’re looking for little treats or year-making surprises, we’ve got you covered.

Something special: £50+

Now is the perfect time to go big for the Palace fans in your life - we’re including a FREE advent calendar on all orders above £50!

PUMA 20/21 kit

Be it our home, away or third shirt, this season’s kits are well worth collecting. And at £50 for adults and £40 for youths irrespective of choice, Palace shirts are some of the best value in the league.

To make it really special, you can personalise your shirts by adding a name and number of your choice for just £12.99. Whether you choose your favourite player, own surname or a nickname, you can create a shirt to remember this season.

They make the ultimate present whatever time of year, so check out our range of official kits!

Winter clothing

There is a whole host of ranges designed for you to rep the red and blue when at home and beyond, and each contain a mix of winter clothing to prepare you for the coming months.

Be it jackets, hoodies or gilets from the newly-launched Anthracite Range or from one our other eye-catching collections, you can get set for winter in Palace style.

Shop our winter clothing here!

Gold or Junior Gold Membership

The gift that keeps on giving, Gold and Junior Gold Memberships make the perfect year-long present for any Palace-mad fan.

With welcome packs, incredible competitions, live broadcasts of selected matches, discounts across the club and beyond and even a free shirt for Junior Gold Members, you’ll be gifting something to treasure for more than just the coming months.

Check out our range of Memberships here to find out what else you can benefit from.

A memorable gift: £20+

Wall stickers and prints

There is a range of wall stickers and prints available to add a touch of red and blue to your home. From having the Holmesdale on your wall to a variety of printed Palace chants, you can bring Selhurst indoors with style.

Whether it’s to build the ultimate work/watch from home set-up or just to spruce up a blank space – or even to irk the non-Palace fans in your home – check out our collection of prints and stickers here!

Aftershave gift set

A staple for every Palace fan, our aftershave gift set keeps a splash of Palace about you while staying fresh throughout the winter.

With an aftershave and body wash, you’ll be set for the day – and if that’s not enough, get everything you need in the Palace gym essentials set!

Games

There is plenty of time to fill in the coming weeks, so why not grab a Palace-branded game? From Monopoly to Guess Who? and a 3D construction Selhurst Park, we have plenty of games to while away the hours with.

Check them out here!

Stocking fillers and treats: £10 or less

2021 Palace calendar

It needs no introduction, get set for 2021 with this annual staple.

Scarves

Every fan needs a scarf – even if viewing from home. In fact, every fan needs a scarf – especially if viewing from home.

Whether draped around your furniture or neck, scarves are the one footballing item you can wear anytime, anywhere when watching the game.

We have a range of eye-catching scarves available for just £10 – meaning you can invest in a new lucky garment, rep the Eagles from wherever you watch or just update from the 2013 play-off limited edition.

And with all of our hats, scarves and gloves – you’ll get the cheapest item free when buying two or more!

Badges and keyrings

The Palace equivalent to a fridge magnet from holiday, add to your collection of badges and keyrings with our smart range now.

We have loads of keyrings and a set of Palace crest badges (and Palace-branded button badges) that ensure you can still subtly head out in red and blue this winter. Your match-going jacket won’t be complete without them, after all.

Decorations

From stockings to hats, advents calendars to toy elves and baubles to cards – we’ve got everything you need for a red and blue Christmas.

Do Christmas in Palace style and check out our decorations here!

The Palace annual 2021

Another staple, the Palace annual fills hours of time with great facts, trivia, games and more to keep the young ones focused on the Eagles.

Give them (and you) a real classic and buy the annual here!

