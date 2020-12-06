Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's West Brom triumph

What a result.

Crystal Palace stormed to victory over 10-men West Bromwich Albion, striking five past the Baggies in emphatic fashion.

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both grabbed deserved braces to add to Darnell Furlong's unfortunate early own goal, but the Eagles appeared bright across the frontline and composed at the back.

Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp proved vital cogs in the attacking wheel as they fed hungry forwards throughout the afternoon and Palace's central midfield and defence assuredly kept possession at times in the Midlands.

