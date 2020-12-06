Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's West Brom triumph

2 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

What a result.

Crystal Palace stormed to victory over 10-men West Bromwich Albion, striking five past the Baggies in emphatic fashion.

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both grabbed deserved braces to add to Darnell Furlong's unfortunate early own goal, but the Eagles appeared bright across the frontline and composed at the back.

Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp proved vital cogs in the attacking wheel as they fed hungry forwards throughout the afternoon and Palace's central midfield and defence assuredly kept possession at times in the Midlands.

Who earns eToro Man of the Match from this dominant display, however, is up to you. Vote for your choice below and we'll announce the results on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media shortly!

App users, if you are facing difficulty with the voting system, please click here.

To watch highlights and match reaction from this clash for free, keep an eye on Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Benteke reveals half-time plan and thoughts before his first goal

Just now

Before Crystal Palace faced West Bromwich Albion, Roy Hodgson explained why he chose to start Christian Benteke.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha on 'joy' of linking-up with Eze and Benteke's brace

Just now

Wilfried Zaha was again man of the hour for Crystal Palace as he returned to the lineup to score twice against West Bromwich Albion.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson explains what he sees behind the scenes with Zaha and Benteke

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson had a lot of positives to reflect on after Crystal Palace's 5-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles on fire with FIVE-goal triumph v West Brom

2 Hours ago

Their talisman and captain back in the lineup, their hosts reduced to 10 and their frontmen on well-oiled form, Crystal Palace emphatically took their chance to bury recent ghosts with a dominant,...

Read full article

View more