Vote for your eToro MOTM from West Ham v Palace

Crystal Palace ultimately had to fight to earn a point from east London on Wednesday evening, the initially commanding Eagles reduced to 10-men after a very convincing performance.

Palace were confident and assured in their first-half display, attacking with panache and seeming solid at the back. Their hosts were forced to defending deeply and were undone by Christian Benteke's powerful opening header.

In the second-half, however, the Hammers fought back through Sebastien Haller's sensational bicycle kick. Later, Benteke returned to the centre of attention as he collected a cruel second yellow and left Palace with just 10-men.

But the night was one to be proud of for the south Londoners, who attacked convincingly and then defended their point with grit.

