Vote for your eToro MOTM from West Ham v Palace

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace ultimately had to fight to earn a point from east London on Wednesday evening, the initially commanding Eagles reduced to 10-men after a very convincing performance.

Match Reports

Match report: West Ham United v Crystal Palace

3 Hours ago

Palace were confident and assured in their first-half display, attacking with panache and seeming solid at the back. Their hosts were forced to defending deeply and were undone by Christian Benteke's powerful opening header.

In the second-half, however, the Hammers fought back through Sebastien Haller's sensational bicycle kick. Later, Benteke returned to the centre of attention as he collected a cruel second yellow and left Palace with just 10-men.

But the night was one to be proud of for the south Londoners, who attacked convincingly and then defended their point with grit.

To vote for your eToro Man of the Match from this eventful clash, simply click below. The result will be announced shortly on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media.

Stay tuned to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app for full match highlights and reaction.

