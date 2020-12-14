Skip to site footer
Watch Palace v Spurs highlights for free now

2 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp’s equaliser and some spectacular saves from Vicente Guaita gave Palace a much deserved draw against Tottenham Hotspur, and you can watch all the highlights for free on Palace TV.

Welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for the first time since March, the Eagles were cheered on by vocal home support in south London. After Harry Kane’s opener, they refused to let their heads drop and struck the woodwork before half-time.

After the break Palace kept Tottenham penned in their own half with a period of sustained pressure, which eventually bore fruit with just 10 minutes to go as Schlupp bundled home Eberechi Eze’s free-kick, sparking scenes of jubilation in the stands.

To watch highlights of this eventful clash and enjoy post-match reaction for free, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app!

