Watch Guaita's save, Zaha's volley and more in Palace v Leicester highlights

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace v Leicester City was an enjoyable clash for the neutral - and for the Palace fans whose side earned a well-fought point to close out 2020.

The game began with Leicester on the front foot, Palace soaking up much of their pressure. Vicente Guaita perhaps put in the most determined defensive display when he adeptly blocked Kelechi Iheanacho's early penalty.

In the second-half, Palace attacked with intent and surprised their guests with a renewed performance. Their newfound dominance bore fruit when Wilfried Zaha volleyed home at the near post to hand his side the lead.

Leicester responded with three threatening substitutions and impressed themselves on Palace as the clocked ticked down. Eventually, they found an equaliser through Harvey Barnes.

To watch all of the above and more in free highlights of this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

