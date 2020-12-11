Skip to site footer
Fixture News

Palace's FA Cup clash v Wolves date, time and TV channel confirmed

Just now

Details of Crystal Palace's away FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers have been confirmed, with the Football Association announcing each of the Third Round's fixtures will be shown live on TV.

Wolves v Palace

  • FA Cup Third Round
  • Friday, 8th January 2021
  • 19:45 GMT
  • Molineux 
  • BT Sport Extra 2

The first recorded game between Palace and Wolves was an FA Cup clash in 1909, also at Molineux, and Wolves were reigning FA Cup champions. The game ended 2-2, but Palace progressed 4-2 after a replay. 

The most recent FA Cup clash between the sides was also won by Palace after a replay, back in 2010.

