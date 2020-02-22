Your chance to grab a signed match-worn Palace shirt from Newcastle clash

After kick-off today, you'll have the chance to get your hands on a signed match-worn shirt from this afternoon's match against Newcastle United.

Every shirt worn by the Palace players in the Magpies clash will be up for auction as soon as the match kicks-off, with all profits going to Palace for Life Foundation. The Eagles will sign their shirts following the game.

The shirts will be available for fans to bid on by clicking here as soon as the auction goes live at 3pm today (Saturday 22nd February), but you'll have to be quick – the auction ends at 3pm GMT on Wednesday 26th!

The auction is the only way to buy these exclusive shirts – so take a look for a chance to get your hands upon a rare piece of Palace history, all while raising funds for an incredible cause.

The donations made will help the Foundation continue to change the lives of young south Londoners. Working with more than 14,000 people every year, the Foundation runs sessions in schools and the community, using the power of Palace to achieve safer communities, positive futures and healthier lives.

Placing a bid is easy. You can simply register and place your bids at the click of a button. Click here to get involved!