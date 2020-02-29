Skip to site footer
TEAM NEWS: Winning formula for Palace XI as Milivojevic makes bench v Brighton

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has named the same starting XI which kicked-off against Newcastle United last Saturday to face Brighton & Hove Albion today, making just one tweak to the matchday squad.

Luka Milivojevic returns to Palace's 18, receiving a berth on the bench having been unavailable against the Magpies. He takes the place of 18-year-old Brandon Pierrick.

With Milivojevic on the bench, Gary Cahill retains the captain's armband while Cheikhou Kouyate holds his place in the starting lineup despite leaving the field after receiving treatment last Saturday.

With James McArthur, James McCarthy and Kouyate in midfield, Hodgson will have the option of playing 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 with Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew on the wings of a front three.

Brighton have made three changes to the side which kicked-off against Sheffield United, with Leandro Trossard, Solly March and Martin Montoya coming in for Ezequiel Schelotto, Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy, who is not named in the matchday squad. Instead, the Irish defender is replaced by Steven Alzate, who takes a place on the bench.

Also on the bench, Dale Stephens returns from injury in place of Aaron Connolly.

Brighton: Ryan, Burn, Dunk, Webster, March, Montoya, Mooy, Bissouma, Propper, Maupay, Trossard.

Subs: Button, Gross, Stephens, Jahanbakhsh, Schelotto, Alzate, Murray.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Kouyaté, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Meyer, Townsend, Tosun.

