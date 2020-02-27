Hear former Palace coach Roberto Forzoni’s insight at Business Club

The latest Business Club in association with MyPeople will proudly be hosting Roberto Forzoni as its next guest, a pioneering former Palace coach with an astounding expertise in psychology.

Roberto worked at Palace under both Steve Coppell and Alan Smith, with the former noticing his ability to coach in the club’s Academy and taking him on with the first-team. Roberto’s knowledge about psychology allowed him to help Palace venture into that unique aspect of sport before many clubs dared to.

Since his Palace days, Roberto has continued to work with Coppell, as well as the likes of Alan Pardew, Fabio Cappello and Arrigo Saachi.

At the Business Club on April 23rd between 11:30-16:30 at Selhurst Park, Roberto will be sharing insight into six key, practical and proven concepts that help improve people’s lives by improving their mindset. He will provide a talk focusing on building better resilience to stress while improving happiness and life satisfaction.

These proven techniques and strategies, both evidenced-based and applied, will be shared with the audience to help them improve their own lives and mindset.

Alongside hearing from Roberto, attendees will be situated amongst leaders of south London’s business community in the heart of Selhurst Park, with our Michelin star experienced chef providing a fine three-course meal complemented by a bottle of our very own Palace wine.

Tickets for this exclusive event are just £55 - including your three-course lunch, wine and entrance. For a table of 10, it’s £500 - providing the perfect experience for colleagues and clients.

How to book

For more information and to book your place, please contact our Events Manager Holly Britton, on events@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6013. Book online by clicking here now.