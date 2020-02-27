Palace's rare history of playing on leap days

When Crystal Palace take on Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday, they will be playing competitively on February 29th for just the fifth time in their history.

The Eagles have played on a 'leap day' once every 28 years exactly, starting in 1908 and, 112 years later, enacting their latest instalment in 2020. Notably, the club's first leap day opponent was Brighton & Hove Albion, now famous rivals and, of course, this occasion's adversary.

Palace's record on the 29th has somewhat dropped, however, starting out with two wins in 1908 and '36, securing a draw in 1964 and losing a thrilling encounter in 1992.

The full record

1908: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Palace

1939: Palace 3-1 Coventry City

1964: Palace 0-0 Colchester United

1992: Palace 3-4 Norwich City

The Norwich game saw Mark Bright bag twice with Simon Osborn also bagging in SE25. The cruel defeat came at the heart of a complete loss of form: the third in six games Palace would fail to collect a win.

SEE ALSO: Coppell reveals 'insult' at Palace v Brighton suggestion

However, just two wins in their last nine fixtures gave the Eagles a late push and Steve Coppell's men would eventually finish in 10th - having achieved their highest ever league finish of third the season before.

It remains to be seen how the Eagles will fare in their fifth clash on February 29th.