Milivojevic on Guaita, Van Aanholt on Riedewald and much more

The programme for the Newcastle United game sees cover star, Patrick van Aanholt, talk Curaçao, Jaïro Riedewald and bringing up his ton for Palace in a wide-ranging feature-length interview.

As always, the programme is packed with exclusive columns from Roy Hodgson, Luka Milivojevic and Steve Parish - the chairman talks negotiations with Sainsbury's over stadium developments and provides an update on the exciting Category One Academy plans.

As well as the above, Eagles can hear from latest Palace Under-23s signing, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, with the centre-back grabbing a cuppa in the canteen and talking Shaun Derry, Welling United and becoming captain after a handful of games.

There are plenty more features from trips down memory Lane to Joel Ward's current Palace 5-a-side team. Therefore, be sure to grab your hard copy of the programme tomorrow and start your pre-match Palace preparation the right way - don't forget, our programme sellers accept cards now, too.