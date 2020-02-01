Skip to site footer
All home kit on HUGE sale: up to 40% off!

8 Hours ago

Had your eye on Crystal Palace’s stylish home kit all season? Now’s your time to act – with the club’s famous red and blue strip on sale up to a massive 40% off.

You can rep the club colours on the pitches, terraces and the streets for less than ever before this season – so make the most of this offer and buy here now!

Check out the reduced prices for all home kit below…

Item

Price

Home shirt pro fit

£30.00

Home shirt

£30.00

Home shirt ladies

£30.00

Home shirt youth

£25.00

Home kit infant

£25.00

Home kit baby

£25.00

 

 

Home shorts adult

£15.00

Home shorts youth

£13.00

 

 

Home socks adult

£10.00

Home socks youth

£7.00

Buy here now.

Web Banner - BIG KIT SALE.JPG


Read Next...

Club News

Report: Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Just now

Crystal Palace lost out to Sheffield United at Selhurst Park, with an unfortunate Vicente Guaita own goal ending up as the only goal of the game.

Read full article

Club News

Ward, Van Aanholt and Benteke all start

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome back Luka Milivojević after his three-game ban, with the club captain returning to the centre of the midfield, alongside James McArthur and James McCarthy.

Read full article

Club News

Omilabu bags brace in impressive Palace U18s victory v Millwall

3 Hours ago

Palace Under-18s secured a battling 2-1 victory over their Millwall counterparts this morning, with David Omilabu scoring a brace to help Paddy McCarthy’s side come from behind despite being reduced...

Read full article

Club News

How to follow Palace v Sheffield United live today

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Sheffield United at 15:00 GMT today, and you can find out how to follow the clash live below.

Read full article

