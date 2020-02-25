Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Crystal Palace hit landmark seasonal record following Newcastle win

1 Hour ago

When Patrick van Aanholt's free-kick hit the back of Newcastle United's net on Saturday afternoon, Crystal Palace secured a landmark achievement by collecting their most ever Premier League points after 27 games.

Palace surpassed their collection from 2015/16 as they moved on to 33 points from 30, with Alan Pardew's Eagles having earned 32 at the same stage in 15/16.

Last season, Palace picked up their highest ever Premier League total from a 38-game season, and Roy Hodgson's charges held 30 points after 27 games in the previous campaign.

Below, you can see how the club was faring after 27 games in all 11 of its Premier League seasons so far.

Palace's highest ever league finish since '92 was 10th in 2014/15, and the Eagles scooped 30 points at this stage back then.

Re-live the south Londoners' triumph over the Magpies with our unseen footage below!

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Go behind the scenes of Palace's Newcastle triumph

1 Hour ago

If you're still buzzing after Crystal Palace's victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, get behind the scenes of the Eagles' triumph with unseen match footage and all the off-pitch action in the...

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Palace dealt fitness boost in training for Brighton

1 Hour ago

Mamadou Sakho returned to training on the pitches with the Crystal Palace first-team this week, continuing his recovery from injury.

Read full article

Foundation

Day left to grab a signed match-worn Palace shirt from Newcastle clash

3 Hours ago

You now have the chance to get your hands on a signed match-worn shirt from Saturday afternoon's match against Newcastle United.

Read full article

Events

Grab your chance to play at Selhurst Park

12 Hours ago

Fancy yourself as a bit of wing wizard like Wilfried Zaha? Or perhaps you’ve once likened yourself to penalty merchant Andrew Johnson? No, we’ve got it: you’re the heir to Darren Ambrose’s stunners,...

Read full article

View more