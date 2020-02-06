Team news: Two changes to starting XI - Omilabu rewarded for U18s brace

Shaun Derry’s side’s busy schedule continues today, with his Eagles playing their fifth game in 16 days, kicking off against Burnley in the Premier League Cup at 14:00 GMT.

The Under-23s manager has made three changes from Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City, a close affair in which the Robins snatched all three points in the 87th minute.

Tyrick Mitchell isn’t in the matchday squad, with Noah Watson coming into the back four. Brandon Aveiro drops to the bench in place of TQ Addy, whilst Brandon Pierrick is the other absentee from the starting lineup from the Bristol City game.

David Omilabu’s excellent brace in the Under-18s' recent 2-1 win over Millwall has seen the striker rewarded with a place on the bench.

Palace: Webber, Trialist, Watson, M.Boateng, Hobbs, Rich-Baghuelou, Addy, Steele, Street, Trialist, Gordon.

Subs: Omilabu, Jacob Russell, Jude Russell, Thiselton, Aveiro.

Burnley: Jensen, Patterson, Rain, Moonan, Thomas, Pruti, Conn, Woods, George, Thompson, Tucker.

Subs: McMahon, Senior, Fenlon, Rooney.

Don’t forget, today’s game is being broadcast for free to Gold, Junior Gold and International Members. If you do not own one of those Memberships, then fans can pay just £3 to access a live broadcast of the match on Palace TV via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.