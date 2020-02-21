Skip to site footer
Palace fixtures with Chelsea and Villa rearranged

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League fixtures with Chelsea and Aston Villa have been rearranged. Details are below.

Chelsea (H)*: 12:30 kick-off on the original day - Saturday, 18th April. The fixture was initially scheduled to kick-off at 15:00.

Aston Villa (A): 20:00 kick-off on Monday, 27th April. The fixture was initially scheduled for 15:00 on Saturday, 25th April.

Both of these games will be shown live on Sky Sports.

*Subject to Chelsea's FA Cup progression.

There are a small number of tickets remaining for the Chelsea clash which can be bought online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.

In addition, you can make this matchday go further with our range of Premium packages. View them all by clicking here!

