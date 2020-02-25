Go behind the scenes of Palace's Newcastle triumph

If you're still buzzing after Crystal Palace's victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, get behind the scenes of the Eagles' triumph with unseen match footage and all the off-pitch action in the video below.

We've got Patrick van Aanholt's sensational free-kick, Jordan Ayew terrorising the Magpies' defence and Palace's midfield engine working from the first to the final whistle.

There's also all the pre-match build-up and an exclusive, up-close angle of the lads celebrating their points-claiming first-half goal.

Watch it all below!