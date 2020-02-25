Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Go behind the scenes of Palace's Newcastle triumph

1 Hour ago

If you're still buzzing after Crystal Palace's victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, get behind the scenes of the Eagles' triumph with unseen match footage and all the off-pitch action in the video below.

We've got Patrick van Aanholt's sensational free-kick, Jordan Ayew terrorising the Magpies' defence and Palace's midfield engine working from the first to the final whistle.

There's also all the pre-match build-up and an exclusive, up-close angle of the lads celebrating their points-claiming first-half goal.

Watch it all below!

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Match Reports

Van Aanholt moment of magic earns Palace deserved win

22 February 2020

Crystal Palace went to St James’ Park back in December and dominated Newcastle United but somehow left without anything to show for their efforts. Today, Roy Hodgson’s side righted the wrongs of that...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson on "disappointed" Ayew & 'confident' Van Aanholt

22 February 2020

Roy Hodgson said in his pre-Newcastle press conference that Crystal Palace would "like to put an end to that little sequence and start winning and drawing more games than we have in the last few...

Read full article

First Team

Cahill delighted with 90 minutes after "below par" Everton performance

22 February 2020

Gary Cahill stood in for club captain Luka Milivojević today and, as expected - and like he has done on several occasions - Cahill delivered a captain's performance.

Read full article

First Team

Van Aanholt reveals he 'changed his mind'

22 February 2020

With half-time approaching, Crystal Palace fans would've been scratching their heads as to how the Eagles weren't going in a goal or two to the good.

Read full article

View more