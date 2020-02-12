Hannah Churchill signs for Crystal Palace Women

Crystal Palace Women have strengthened ahead of this Sunday's FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, with free agent Hannah Churchill signing for the club.

Churchill is already focussed on the task at hand on Sunday, and will be hoping for her first minutes in the famous red and blue, she said: "I’m so excited [about Sunday]. So proud of the team to get to where they’ve got to. It will be such a good test against a WSL team."

Churchill is a central midfielder, who enjoys "working for the team, being vocal and dictating the midfield." But that won't be a surprise to her new Eagles teammates, with Churchill revealing: "I’ve played with Annabel [Johnson] at Charlton previously. And I’ve also played against Palace for the last two or three years so I recognise plenty of faces."

