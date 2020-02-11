Free-to-attend event involving Cannon and Swindlehurst

Skip to site footer
Following the success of the inaugural Down Memory Lane event involving David Payne and club historian, Ian King, the club are delighted to announce a date for the second free-to-attend event.

Taking place at Selhurst Park on Tuesday 25th February at 2pm, club legends Jim Cannon and David Swindlehurst will be recalling the successful decades of the '70s and '80s, which saw two top-flight promotions, plus plenty more Palace nuggets from their time in south London.

Join fellow Palace fans for an afternoon of memories, which will include attendees having the chance to put their questions to Cannon and Swindlehurst. Furthermore, guests will be offered the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes, with a visit to the dressing rooms and a walk down the tunnel.

The afternoon starts at 2pm in Speroni's. We look forward to welcoming you for a special afternoon as we take a trip down memory lane. To book your free place, click here.


