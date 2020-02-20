Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Fan Zhiyi recalls referee altercation and why he cried leaving Palace

5 Hours ago

Fan Zhiyi describes his career at Crystal Palace as having "lots of good memories," but for the former China international and club cult hero, two times stand out as low points.

One of these came in what Fan recalls as the almost-comical moment he received his first career red card.

"Sometimes for me, I’m not professional," he told Palace TV. "That’s my wrong."

Palace were facing West Bromwich Albion in an eventual 3-2 defeat at the end of 1998. In an incident he would later receive a one-game ban and £750 fine for, Fan appeared to push referee Terry Heilbron as the pair crossed paths towards the end of the match.

But, the defender says, he wasn't being aggressive to the well-respected official.

"Sometimes you must follow the game, follow the referee, follow English football," Fan says with a smile. "I don’t want to punch him, I just want to touch him, it’s wrong. I went close to him, I just touched his shoulder. So that was the first time I got a red card."

Fan would go on to captain the Eagles and win the 2001 Player of the Year award. He played through administration and turned down moves to both Newcastle United and Liverpool to stay in south London.

"You can cut my salary," he says. "I just want to play for the fans. 

"I want to stay, I want to finish the season, finish my football and go back to China."

So when the club decided to accept an offer from Dundee for the in-demand international, Fan met an unhappy departure.

He reflects: "[Former Chairman, Simon Jordan,] said: ‘Fan, we can’t keep you at Palace.’ 

"I talk to my family, I talk to my friends. It’s a difficult option, I didn’t want to go to Dundee. My kids were born in England, they kept their British passports. I started a new life, new football. Everything started at Palace. I just wanted to finish at Palace.

"I saw a lot of fans just standing there with small bits of paper saying: ‘Fan, don’t go. Don’t go.’ I cried. It's the difference."

You can watch more from Fan as he chats with Palace TV in their Cult Hero series. He covers moving to England, playing for China and much more.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

How Riihilahti ruined a date with his shirts and grasp of English

17 February 2020

Aki Riihilahti’s time with Crystal Palace was his first and only spell playing for an English club and, making himself a cult hero in SE25, the Finland international struggled off the pitch more than...

Read full article

Club News

How Valentine’s became a stand-out date in Palace history

14 February 2020

Over the years, Crystal Palace have enjoyed historic success on Valentine’s Day. It may only come around once a year and land on a footballing day even less frequently, but the Eagles have recorded a...

Read full article

Club News

How a controversial protest cost Sasa Curcic 'dearly'

14 February 2020

Marching around Selhurst Park as fans filtered-in under a chilled March sun to watch Palace host Bradford City, Sasa Curcic held aloft a simple message. It read: Stop NATO Bombing.

Read full article

Hospitality

Austin reveals administration conversations with Coppell, Goldberg, Bruce and Warnock

12 February 2020

Dean Austin picked up the phone. It was a Sunday afternoon at the turn of the millennium, so it could only have been one man.

Read full article

More from Palace's cult heroes

Club News

How Riihilahti ruined a date with his shirts and grasp of English

17 February 2020

Aki Riihilahti’s time with Crystal Palace was his first and only spell playing for an English club and, making himself a cult hero in SE25, the Finland international struggled off the pitch more than...

Read full article

Club News

How a controversial protest cost Sasa Curcic 'dearly'

14 February 2020

Marching around Selhurst Park as fans filtered-in under a chilled March sun to watch Palace host Bradford City, Sasa Curcic held aloft a simple message. It read: Stop NATO Bombing.

Read full article

Hospitality

Austin reveals administration conversations with Coppell, Goldberg, Bruce and Warnock

12 February 2020

Dean Austin picked up the phone. It was a Sunday afternoon at the turn of the millennium, so it could only have been one man.

Read full article

Club News

'I only know football' - How a professional feels after retirement

11 February 2020

Michael Hughes played professional football for 23 years. Fifteen of those years included representing his country. Therefore, by the time he retired aged 38, that period accounted for over 60% of the...

Read full article

View more