Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

How to follow Everton v Palace live - including TV information

5 Hours ago

If you're unable to make Crystal Palace's 12:30 kick-off with Everton today, find out how you can keep up with the game anyway below.

On TV

This game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

Palace Audio

Palace supporters all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of every Palace fixture in the 2019/20 season for as little as £1 per game on the official club app, mobile internet or on desktop.

Fans can buy a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49, by clicking here

Find out more about Palace Audio here

Social media

You can check out our Instagram story for eye-catching footage of all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you up-to-the-minute match updates, stunning photos and more.

The official app

The official Palace app’s match centre is the place to be for everything you need during the Everton clash. With live stats and alerts, a running match commentary feed and lineups the moment they’re released as well as all an instant match report and post-match reaction from Palace TV, there’s no need to leave the app to follow the Eagles’ efforts.

Download our app for free here!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

Did you know you can become an International Member from just £45 and receive benefits such as guaranteed tickets for any home league game and exclusive live Palace TV streams for selected games? You can - by buying here!

Audio-Web-banner.jpg


Advertisement block

See Also...

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Striking stat reveals Ancelotti’s Everton turnaround

5 Hours ago

When Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Everton, he inherited a club languishing near the foot of the Premier League table, struggling to collect points despite an impressive, well-stocked playing squad.

Read full article

Club News

Which ex-Palace and Everton man holds a 14-year PL record and other facts

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Everton this afternoon. Before the Eagles travel to Goodison, check out these top Premier League facts about the Toffees.

Read full article

Club News

Zaha reveals he doesn't look at the Premier League table

12 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha has given another honest interview, this time with Premier League Productions, with the wing wizard discussing - in his own words - this season's goal "drought".

Read full article

First Team

Zaha highlights major skill he’s striving to improve

13 Hours ago

You can see it as his head goes down and his boots begin to flash: when Wilfried Zaha has his sights set on something, he’ll go out of his way to achieve it.

Read full article

View more