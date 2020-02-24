Skip to site footer
Ayew collects eToro Man of the Match by a distance

1 Hour ago

Jordan Ayew has been selected as eToro Man of the Match for his performance against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Palace forward scooped an impressive 41% of the fans' vote, beating goalscorer Patrick van Aanholt (29%) and James McArthur (12%) to receiving the award.

Ayew's stats speak for themselves from the Magpies clash, with the Ghana international terrorising Newcastle's defence relentlessly.

Collecting the most recent MOTM, Ayew has now earned his second award for a performance against Newcastle, picking up the accolade in December, too.

