Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

Ticket prices, dates and points for Leicester v Palace on April 11

Just now

Crystal Palace face Leicester City at the King Power stadium on 11th April at 15:00, and you can find out all of the information you need for tickets below.

Ticket prices:

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £25

Under-22s: £25

Under-18s: £20

Under-16s: £15

Under-12s: £10

Sales phases

10am Monday 2nd March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Tuesday 3rd March: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Wednesday 4th March: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Thursday 5th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets)

Please note, tickets went on sale to Away Season Ticket holders on Friday, 28th February.

Coach travel

10am departure from Selhurst Park

£21 per ticket

Tickets for Leicester v Palace can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.

Ticket Banner-New.jpg


Advertisement block

More Ticket News

Ticket News

Get down to Family Fun Day for Palace v Burnley!

13 February 2020

We all cherish our first memory from Selhurst Park. We can remember the score, the action and the first match that made us an Eagle.

Read full article

Ticket News

Last few tickets left for tomorrow's game

31 January 2020

There are a handful of tickets for Crystal Palace's home game against Sheffield United (Saturday 1st February 15:00 K.O.) left to snap up.

Read full article

Ticket News

Brighton away tickets now sold out

28 January 2020

Tickets for Crystal Palace's away game with Brighton & Hove Albion (29th February, 12:30pm) have now sold out.

Read full article

Ticket News

All tickets on sale now

28 January 2020

As Palace look to secure their highest-ever Premier League finish it is certain to be a big second-half of the season for Roy Hodgson’s side. If the Eagles are to achieve this aim then our home of...

Read full article

View more