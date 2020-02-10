Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Watch Webber's wonder-saves and tonnes of chances in U23s highlights

6 Hours ago

Ollie Webber made a string of point-earning saves this afternoon for Crystal Palace Under-23s as they took on Coventry City in an end-to-end clash which saw chance after chance fall to both sides.

Both Palace and Coventry could have netted a hatful of goals on another day, but due to some fine 'keeping and poor fortune at either end of the pitch, neither side were able to capitalise on thrilling spells of dominance and so the game staggeringly remained goalless.

To watch highlights of this action-packed encounter, head over to Palace TV now. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official club app, which can be downloaded for free by clicking here.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Development

Development

U23 team news: Palace at strength with returning players

8 February 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s are fielding a strong - if young - lineup to face Coventry City this afternoon at 13:00, with defenders such as Nikola Tavares and Tyrick Mitchell having returned to full...

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s take on Coventry City live at 13:00 today

8 February 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s are playing Coventry City in the Professional Development league today (10th February) at 13:00 GMT and you can watch how they fare with a pay-per-view live broadcast.

Read full article

Development

Watch free U23s highlights of Palace v Burnley at Champion Hill

6 February 2020

Although the narrow 1-0 defeat to Burnley Under-23s saw Crystal Palace U23s exit the Premier League at the group stage, it has been a competition that has provided invaluable experience to the current...

Read full article

Development

Team news: Three changes to starting XI - Omilabu rewarded for U18s brace

6 February 2020

Shaun Derry’s side’s busy schedule continues today, with his Eagles playing their fifth game in 16 days, kicking off against Burnley in the Premier League Cup at 14:00 GMT.

Read full article

View more