Watch Webber's wonder-saves and tonnes of chances in U23s highlights

Ollie Webber made a string of point-earning saves this afternoon for Crystal Palace Under-23s as they took on Coventry City in an end-to-end clash which saw chance after chance fall to both sides.

Both Palace and Coventry could have netted a hatful of goals on another day, but due to some fine 'keeping and poor fortune at either end of the pitch, neither side were able to capitalise on thrilling spells of dominance and so the game staggeringly remained goalless.

To watch highlights of this action-packed encounter, head over to Palace TV now. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official club app, which can be downloaded for free by clicking here.