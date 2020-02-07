Hodgson provides update on Guaita ahead of Everton

Roy Hodgson is in no doubt that there won't be a hangover from Palace's defeat to Sheffield United when they face Everton tomorrow.

When asked in his pre-match press conference about how they squad have been since the disappointing Blades result, after a good performance, Hodgson said: “They’ve been good. There’s nothing like getting back to training, getting a smile back on people’s faces. The disappointment was part and parcel of our football life. It's a bit harder to take when you think the team has played well - sometimes easier when you’ve played badly and there’s lots of things you’ve seen gone wrong and you’re looking forward to correcting.

“Training has been good this week, and our preparation for the game tomorrow has been as good as it can possibly be.”

An uncharacteristic error from Vicente Guaita handed Sheffield United the only goal of the game at Selhurst Park. But Hodgson revealed that he, the club and the Spaniard aren't dwelling on that moment against Chris Wilder's side. Hodgson added: "He’s been very good. Goalkeepers unfortunately are in that position at the cutting edge of football, everyone can see the error the goalkeeper makes, everyone can see the error the centre-forward makes when he misses a golden chance. There’s a lot of people in between who make quite a few mistakes but they get away with it because a goal doesn’t come about.

"We made it perfectly clear to him – the whole club, really: ‘listen, mistakes happen. It's good you hold your hand up, and admit the mistake is yours. But the fact is we are not concerned about that because you've done so many good things for us, and we are where we are in the league largely thanks to some of your performances.”