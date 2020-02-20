Skip to site footer
Support community's homeless with Holmesdale Fanatics' Nightwatch collection

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace fans led by the Holmesdale Fanatics group are collecting warm clothing and/or monetary donations to support south London's homeless community before the Eagles take on Newcastle United this Saturday.

Donations will be passed on to Croydon Nightwatch, a local charity caring for homeless people and rough sleepers within Croydon.

To contribute to this worthwhile cause, supporters should take their donations to the Holmesdale pub between 12-14:00 or Gate 14 of the Holmesdale Road stand from 13:00 onwards this Saturday (22nd February) before the Newcastle game at Selhurst Park.

At the stadium, stewards and fans will be on-hand to receive and store donations prior to their distribution in support of Nightwatch. The Holmesdale pub can be found on Selhurst Road, SE25 5QF, and is a 10-15 walk from Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace proudly supports the tackling of homelessness in south London and beyond, and we encourage you to contribute what you can on Saturday.


Palace launch range of New Era hats - in store now!

17 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have combined with New Era to launch a new range of eye catching caps, snapbacks, beanies and bobbles to keep you warm in style on the streets and terraces.

Thomas and Lineker unite in £1million Geoff Thomas Day campaign

19 Hours ago

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Geoff Thomas is leading a team of 18 amateur cyclists for his fifth and final Tour de France, aiming to raise £1million for Cure Leukaemia.

All the matchday info you need before Palace v Newcastle at Selhurst Park

20 Hours ago

If you're attending Crystal Palace's Premier League match with Newcastle United this Saturday at Selhurst Park, please read the below information to make the most of your matchday experience. All...

How Riihilahti ruined a date with his shirts and grasp of English

17 February 2020

Aki Riihilahti’s time with Crystal Palace was his first and only spell playing for an English club and, making himself a cult hero in SE25, the Finland international struggled off the pitch more than...

