Support community's homeless with Holmesdale Fanatics' Nightwatch collection

Crystal Palace fans led by the Holmesdale Fanatics group are collecting warm clothing and/or monetary donations to support south London's homeless community before the Eagles take on Newcastle United this Saturday.

Donations will be passed on to Croydon Nightwatch, a local charity caring for homeless people and rough sleepers within Croydon.

To contribute to this worthwhile cause, supporters should take their donations to the Holmesdale pub between 12-14:00 or Gate 14 of the Holmesdale Road stand from 13:00 onwards this Saturday (22nd February) before the Newcastle game at Selhurst Park.

At the stadium, stewards and fans will be on-hand to receive and store donations prior to their distribution in support of Nightwatch. The Holmesdale pub can be found on Selhurst Road, SE25 5QF, and is a 10-15 walk from Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace proudly supports the tackling of homelessness in south London and beyond, and we encourage you to contribute what you can on Saturday.